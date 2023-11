Vernetta H. Walker, 86, of Harrodsburg, widow of J. L. Walker, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at the Willows at Harrodsburg. Born Jan. 28, 1937, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Lona Bell (Waldridge) Harley. She was retired from Genesco Clothing Manufacturing and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. Survivors include: one son, Mark (Debbie) L Walker of Harrodsburg; one son-n-law, Keith Smith and two grandchildren.