After a couple of rough tournaments, Mercer Bass Fishing bounced back. The junior and high school teams walked away with a second­ and thjrd place finishes.

Colton Mink and Eli Horn placed second in the Junior Kentucky MLF division on Cumberland Lake this past weekend. They had two fish weighing in at 3.43 pounds.

Braylon Ellis and Kaden Jones placed third on the High School Kentucky MLF division. They had five fish weighing in at 11.79.