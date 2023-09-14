Too Hot To Handle, Too Cold To Hold: Titans Sink Admirals, 48-10

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Titans football is now 4-0 for the first time since 2006 following their dominant 48-10 victory over Danville in Admiral Stadium this past Friday, Sept. 8. Danville football has had a rough go of it so far this fall. Between coaching changes and the transfers of several talented athletes to Boyle County, it is rebuilding time for new head coach Frank Parks Jr., who has suffered defeat by a combined score of 151-16 over the last three Friday’s.

The Titan offense started hot and never cooled off. Senior tailback Denim Griffieth busted through the middle for a pickup of 14 on the first play from scrimmage. Senior Thaddeus Mays completed passes to Ashton Drakeford and Landon Yates before running straight ahead from the five-yard line to put the Titans up 6-0 with 8:43 remaining in the first quarter.

Danville’s Trinden Sellers returned the ensuing kickoff down to the Titan 30-yard line, but their drive began on their own nine-yard line thanks to a penalty for blocking in the back.

The Titan defense gave Danville no hope of scoring for the first three quarters. After holding the Admiral offense to a three and out Drakeford fielded a punt at the Admiral 45-yard line, he went right, cut back to his left evading two would-be tacklers and then back right, breaking two more tackles and picking up a touchdown making a block from T. Mays before crossing the goal line.

Admiral athlete Braidin Baughman was the only weapon the Titans somewhat struggled to contain Friday, rushing for 45 yards on 15 carries.