Mercer Cross Country’s Hart And Lewis Run Rampant

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Cross Country had more than a dozen entries across all grades at the North Laurel XC Invitational this past Saturday, Sept. 2. Junior Marshall Hru1 led the Titans by finishing third out of 112 in the boys varsity run. Hait ran five kilometers in 18:15.24 with his teammate, senior Sam Lewis, finishing fourth with a time of 18:43 .05. Ian Alcorn took a break from the soccer field Saturday to finish third amongst Mercer County runners and 35th over­all with a time of 21:08.53.

Mason Sanders, Landon Bryant and Karson Kerr each finished near the middle of the pack. As a team the boys finished fifth out of 14 schools.