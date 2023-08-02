Lady Titans Look To Change Their Attack This Season

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Last fall, the Lady Titans soccer team struggled to find the back of the net. Apart from a mid-season three-game streak featuring wins over Wayne County, East Jessamine and Bryan Station, Mercer won only one other game. Winless in their last nine matches, they eventually fell in the opening round of 45th district play, losing 4-2 to East Jessamine.

Head Coach Josh Culver is beginning his eighth year as head coach, and he believes the team’s attack last season was too one-dimensional. Standout sophomore Laykin Irvin scored 18 goals and added an assist in 19 games, averaging a goal involvement a game. her leadership and natrual ability to apply the finishing touch are traits any coach in the state would wish their players had, but once opposing defenses began pressing Irvin and took her out of the game, the Lady Titans’ attack fizzled out and goals became few and far between…