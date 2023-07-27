Weekender July 27–August 3: Fair And Horse Show, ‘James Harrod’ 127 Yard Sale And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The 196th Family Wealth Group-Mercer County Fair and Horse Show, continues this week, wrapping everything up on Saturday, July 29, with the dairy show at the livestock arena at 10 a.m. and a demolition derby starting at 7 p.m.

As always, the fair offers a little bit for everyone, whether you enjoy the horse show, the rides, the food, the floral hall, the demolition derbies, the livestock competitions and the pageants, which are one of the oldest traditions at the fair. Tickets are $6 per person, with children five and younger free. Ride bracelets cost $15. For a full schedule of events, visit mercerfair.com.

Just a head’s up, the Mercer County Farmers Market will relocate from the fairgrounds to Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) on Saturday, July 29. For more information, call 859-734-4378 or visit Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Old Fort Harrod State Park and the Friends of Fort Harrod continues telling the story of the founding of the oldest town in the commonwealth in “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children. This week, there is a special $2 group discount to hospitality industry workers. To qualify for reduced admission, all you need to do is show an ID at the gate. All performances are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at Old Fort Harrod State Park’s James Harrod Amphitheater (100 South College Street). Call 859-734-3314 for more information or visit online at parks.ky.gov.

Keep an eye out for bargain hunters when the The 127 Yard Sale returns. The world’s biggest yard sale runs sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6. While there will be sales practically everywhere in Mercer County, the biggest will be at the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road) where more than 100 vendors have their wares on display. The Smock family have been participating in the 127 Yard Sale for more than two decades, and their event has grown to be the second largest in Kentucky.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, July 27

• Floral Hall at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. mercerfair.com.

• WAVE on Wheels by the Newport Aquarium at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). See coral cat sharks, learn about shark adaptations and the importance of conservation. No other group of fish is more feared or misunderstood. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Welchomes and Mulch 2 Go Night at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). Midway opens 6 p.m., horse show at center ring 6:30 p.m., CGTPA Garden Tractor Pull 7 p.m. Tickets $6, free for children five and younger. Ride bracelets $15. mercerfair.com.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Curry Kitchen. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Devon Bishop at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to service and hospitality industry workers. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @fortharrod.statepark.

Friday, July 28

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Picnic in the Park at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). The 39th season of the oldest live entertainment series in Mercer County concludes with local historian Bobbie Dawn Rightmyer, who is hosting a signing of her latest book called “James Harrod: Founder of Harrodsburg, Kentucky.” Starts at noon under the Osage orange tree. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @fortharrod.statepark.

• Rhythm Rising at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). Hands-on drumming and movement workshops and performances Gates open at noon, opening ceremony at noon, Gideon Alorwayle’s Afrikania Drum and Dance Troupe at 8 p.m., C the Beat at 9 p.m. For full lineup and ticket prices, 859-612-9670 or terrpinhillfestivals.com.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Floral Hall at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. mercerfair.com.

• Food Truck Friday featuring American Blackbird at Ace Hardware (920 North College Street). Starts 10:30 a.m. 859-605-6480.

• Farmers National Bank Night at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Avenue). Midway opens 6 p.m., horse show at center ring 6:30 p.m. Tickets $6, free for children five and younger. Ride bracelets $15. mercerfair.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Matt Green at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by Vintage Voodoo at Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive). Starts 8 p.m. 859-748-9121.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to service and hospitality industry workers. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @fortharrod.statepark.

Saturday, July 29

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Relocating for county fair for one week only. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Family Wealth Group Night at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). Academy horse show in center ring and swine show in livestock arena both start at 9 a.m. Open youth rabbit and poultry shows happen at floral hall building starting at noon. Goat show in livestock arena starts at 1 p.m. Midway opens 6 p.m. Horse show starts in center ring at 6:30 p.m. Bumper to Bumper, presented by Lee’s Famous Recipe, Monticello Bank and Mercer Motorsports, starts at starts at 7 p.m. mercerfair.com.

• Rhythm Rising at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). Hands-on drumming and movement workshops and performances Breakfast at 7 a.m., with a full day of worshops, performances and drum circles. Futureman and Friends at 7 p.m., Yell Ensemble at 8:30 p.m. Full lineup and ticket prices at 859-612-9670 or terrpinhillfarm.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Chris Weiss at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music featuring LBP Country at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird food truck Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to service and hospitality industry workers. Final performance of 2023 starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @fortharrod.statepark.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Five Below at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m. 859-548-2002 or kampkennedymarina.com.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Boston’s Way Food Truck. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• Night Hike: Moth Hike at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Celebrate National Moth Week discovering the beauty and significance of moths. Starts 9 p.m. Participants meet at the Welcome Center by 8:30 p.m. Bring flashlights for return to vehicle. $15 for annual passholders, $25 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, July 30

• Rhythm Rising at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). Hands-on drumming and movement workshops and performances Breakfast at 7 a.m., with a full day of worshops, performances and drum circles. Closing ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Full lineup and ticket prices at 859-612-9670 or terrpinhillfarm.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, July 31

• Open Beef Show at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). Starts at livestock arena at 6 p.m. mercerfair.com.

• Ice Cream Social at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Beach theme. Wear your beach attire and see what the Homemakers have to offer. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

Wednesday, August 2

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, August 3

• 127 Yard Sale. Locations all over Mercer County. Biggest sale is at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road/U.S. Route 127). Operated by Louise Smock and family, more than 100 vendors are expected. Runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 127yardsale.com.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.