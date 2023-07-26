127 Yard Sale Returns August 3

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The 127 Yard Sale is back, and state and local officials are asking everyone to stay safe. The event runs sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6. While there will be sales practically everywhere in Mercer County, the biggest will be at the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road) where more than 100 vendors have their wares on display. The Smock family have been participating in the 127 Yard Sale for more than two decades, and their event has grown to be the second largest in Kentucky.

As always, Mercer Sheriff Ernie Kelty and his deputies have already started preparing for the sale, placing no parking signs along the highway. Kelty said they will step up patrols during the sale, especially on the north end of the county. He said deputies will strictly enforce the no parking law and the legal speed limit.

“We’ll do everything we can to keep everybody safe,” the sheriff said.

He had a message for bargain hunters: “Absolutely no parking on the highway, Kelty said. “No sales or parking is allowed on state right of way. In addition to being a safety hazard, it is illegal under state law.”

The sheriff said they want everybody to enjoy the 127 Yard Sale but they also want everybody to be safe.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the laws ensure drivers have the proper amount of sight distance for intersections, driveway entrances and curves. Any encroachment on state right of way requires a permit from the cabinet.

Some other safety tips for bargain hunters:

• Watch for parked cars, slowed traffic and vehicles turning into or out of side streets and driveways.

• Park a safe distance from the highway, preferably outside a 22-foot “recovery zone” extending from the white line on the pavement edge. This area gives motorists room in which to maneuver in case of trouble.

• Watch for pedestrians, and especially for children and pets in the area of yard sales.

• Use seat belts, obey posted speed limits and other traffic laws, and refrain from drinking and driving.

The 127 Yard Sale runs all day each day, Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. While there will be sales practically everywhere—and not necessarily on U.S. 127—four of the biggest events in Kentucky are located nearby.

Mercer County

• Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road/U.S. Route 127). Located about eight miles north of Harrodsburg and operated by Louise Smock and family. More than 100 vendors are expected.

Anderson County

• Eagle Lake (1187 Alton Road, Lawrenceburg). More than 400 vendors expected.

Boyle County

• Vendors Village (1041 Ben Ali Drive, Danville). More than 65 vendors expected. Call 859-239-9333.

For more information, visit 127yardsale.com.