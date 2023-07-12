Sam Carr Appointed New Mayor Of Harrodsburg

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Sam Carr is the new mayor of Harrodsburg. Carr was appointed by the Harrodsburg City Commission at a special-called meeting on Friday, July 7. He was sworn into office by City Attorney Norrie Currens during the regular city commission meeting on Monday, July 10.

While Monday’s meeting was presided over by Mayor Pro Tem Marvin “Bubby” Isham, Carr was immediately put to work, voting and signing documents.

Carr was born and raised in Harrodsburg, graduate of Harrodsburg High School and the University of Kentucky. He worked 40 years in electrical utilities as a chemical engineer and executive, including 38 years with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation. Carr moved back to town from Louisville in 2005 to serve as a commercial manager at the E.W. Brown Generating Station in Burgin.

Since returning to Harrodsburg, Carr has been busy in the community. He currently serves as chairman of the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and is the chairman of the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival. Carr, an accomplished saxophonist, is also the leader of the Blue Groove Jazz Band.

“This is home,” Carr said Monday. He said he appreciated the opportunity. “I don’t take it lightly.”

Carr referred to the picture of his late father, former Harrodsburg Mayor and City Commissioner Charles Carr, which hangs on the back wall of the meeting room. Charles Carr served as mayor of Harrodsburg from 1968 to 1992.

“I know he’s looking down and smiling,” Sam Carr said.

There are currently four people are running to be the next mayor of Harrodsburg, including Jennifer Kazimer, Wayne Lacey, Jo Lynn Pike and Bob Williams.

There will be a mayoral election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when voters will also get to vote on statewide offices.