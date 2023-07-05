Mercer County Board Of Education Reviews End Of School Year

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Board of Education reviewed their attendance report for the recently completed school year.

Esther Hayslett, director of pupil personnel and Safe Schools coordinator, presented the board with the end-of-year attendance for the district. Mercer County Senior High School was at 93.90 percent while day treatment was at 88.60 percent. King Middle School reported 93.80 percent while Mercer Central recorded 83.70 percent. Mercer Intermediate School was at 93.90 percent while Mercer Elementary School was at 93 percent.

Hayslett said the percentage lower than they would like to have finished but Superintendent Jason Booher said many school districts across the state would like to see that attendance rate.

School may seem a million years away for students on summer break, but the summer is when school personnel seek to close out their fiscal year reporting and look at filling open positions for the year to come.