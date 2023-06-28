Mercer Track Stars Yeast, Brown Compete At National Level

Timberlynn Yeast

Herald Contributor

Two Mercer County Senior High track athletes traveled to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia last week to compete in the New Balance Nationals Outdoor competition. Beau Brown, a 2023 graduate, and Teigh Yeast, who just completed her freshman year, qualified after exceptional performances at the KHSAA state competition.

The competition is a highly qualified meet with talent from all over the county. Brown participated in the championship division of the men’s 200-meter dash. He placed 39th with a time of 21.875, which was only 1.19 seconds off the winning time.

“This is my first year competing in the outdoor competition, I went to New Balance Indoor Nationals in March,” said Brown.

To that point, Brown had run his best races at the state track meet, which is always the goal, “I was very happy with how I performed at state, but I was far from satisfied with my 200-meter time, I had broken the 2A state record in the 400-meter then had to run the 200-meter with only two races in between. I broke the 2A state record in that as well, but I knew I still had a lot left in me as I wasn’t fully recovered from the first race when I ran the 200-meter race. So my goal was to set a personal record at nationals in the 200-meter.”

Brown has been a part of the boys’ state championship team at Mercer for its three straight wins and he credits the track coaches for the teams’ success as well as his individual success.

“I would like to thank my track coaches for always giving me the best workouts in combination with the best rest to let my body recover. I truly can say with confidence that they are the best high school track coaching staff in Kentucky, and up there with the best in the country,” he said.

Teigh Yeast was the only freshman to participate in the championship division of the women’s triple jump. She placed 20th overall with a jump of 11.59 ft.