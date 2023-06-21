Sue Robinson

Sue Ann Lyons Robinson, 72, widow of Edward G. Robinson, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at her residence. Born Nov. 17, 1950, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Mary Melinda Thornton Lyons. She was a retired truck driver. Survivors include: one son, David Thomas (Chrissy) Lyons of Mercer County; one daughter, Mary Ann (David) Sims-Martin of Danville; two brothers, Robert (Rose Marie) Lyons and Roger (Linda) Lyons, both of Mercer County; special friend Joy Naranjo; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.