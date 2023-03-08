Bulldogs Basketball Season Recap

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs basketball team did not meet all expectations set before the season. Despite their record the Bulldogs showed many bright spots, including picking up an early season district win over Trinity Christian. Unfortunately, there are no moral victories in basketball, but the Bulldogs showed a great deal of heart, competing well against various talented teams.

The Bulldogs graduate five seniors from this year’s class. Jacob Qualls, David Lynn, Hunter Reed, Brendan Stanley and Landon Oaks.

Qualls averaged nearly 11 points and three rebounds per game. As a point guard, he was responsible for balancing the floor and maintaining the flow of the game for Burgin. Qualls best performance came in a win against Francis Parker, he finished with 19 points and five rebounds. Qualls has been a key contributor to the program for years and his presence will be missed next season.

Lynn made the most of his opportunities on the floor, hustling and performing the “dirty work” that sometimes doesn’t appear on the stat sheet. Lynn’s best scoring performance came against Kentucky School for the Deaf, he finished with eight points. Lynn can be described as a “glue guy,” a role every team desperately needs.

Reed was the spark plug for the Bulldogs, his tireless motor helped him average 11 points and four rebounds per game. Reed’s top outing came against Somerset Christian. He scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the contest. Head Coach Todd Claunch will have his work cut out for him trying to replace Reed’s energy and leadership on next year’s squad.

Stanley brought consistency to this Burgin team, his shooting ability stretched the floor for the Bulldogs. He averaged eight points and three rebounds per game. Stanley scored 16 points on three different occasions. He led the team in a 3-point percentage and was third on the team in overall scoring.

