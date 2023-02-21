Corina Hoskins, 93, of Salvisa, wife of Garland Hoskins, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Heritage Hall Care Center in Lawrenceburg.

Born Oct. 14, 1929, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Madgie (Darnell) Drury.

She was a homemaker and was a member of the Antioch Christian Church and the Fairview Homemakers

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Duanne Steele of Salvisa; two grandchildren, as well as three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Luther Drury, and two sisters, Leila Satterly and Gladys Sanders.