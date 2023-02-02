Weekender Feb. 2–9: Pancakes, Maple Syrup And More

Robert Moore

This Friday is perhaps the greatest day in the Mercer County calendar: Pancake Day! That’s right, the Harrodsburg Rotary Club will host Pancake Day on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lion’s Club Community Center (450 East Factory Street). Tickets are $5 at the door. You can purchase them ahead of time from the Rotary Club member near you. Delivery is available.

And what goes with pancakes? Maple Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. Maple Day is an educational event sponsored by the University of Kentucky’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources that celebrates the start of the maple syrup season. Watch the team processing sap from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and learn more about how maple syrup gets to the table on a Sap to Syrup tours at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display. The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Feb. 2

Groundhog’s Day

• Chloe’s Petals for Hope Yard Sale in the Old Buick Building on the corner of West Lexington Street and Chiles Street. Something for everyone: clothing, furniture, toys, books and much more. All donations tax deductible. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. chloespetalsforhope.org.

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Feb. 3

• Harrodsburg Rotary Club Pancake Day at Lion’s Club Community Center (450 East Factory Street). Tickets: $5 at the door. Delivery available.

• Chloe’s Petals for Hope Yard Sale in the Old Buick Building on the corner of West Lexington Street and Chiles Street. Something for everyone: clothing, furniture, toys, books and much more. All donations tax deductible. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. chloespetalsforhope.org.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Rook Tournament at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Menu includes bean soup, cornbread, sandwiches, dessert and beverages. Eat in or carry out. Starts 6 p.m. Hosted by Mackville Boosters. 859-262-5600.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Travingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O with Shanna at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Feb. 4

• Chloe’s Petals for Hope Yard Sale in the Old Buick Building on the corner of West Lexington Street and Chiles Street. Something for everyone: clothing, furniture, toys, books and much more. All donations tax deductible. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. chloespetalsforhope.org.

• Maple Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Sap processing 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sap to Syrup tours at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Part of regular admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Birthday Meet-and-Greet for Deacon the Farm Dog at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Celebrate Deacon’s fourth birthday with a meet-and-greet followed by a scavenger hunt through all of Deacon’s favorite places and learn more about being a working dog. In lieu of chew toys and treats for his birthday Deacon is wishing for donations to help care for his farm animal friends. Noon to 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. 2 to 4 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Behind the Scenes at the Museum at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn about the manufacture of oval boxes, one of the most iconic items associated with the Shakers. 2-3:30 p.m. $20 for annual passholders, $30 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Snow Moon Night Hike at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). On a gentle hike, take in the wonders of the winter prairie and forest at night while discovering some of the mysteries and curiosities of the universe, observing constellations and learning fun facts about the moon. 6 to 7:30 p.m. $15 for annual passholder, $25 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, Feb. 5

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Feb. 6

• Crafty Affairs—Valentine Wreath at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Spruce up your home décor or show that special someone how much you care with a handmade Valentine wreath, led by volunteers from the Arts Council of Mercer County. Program and supplies are free, but space is limited. Registration required. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

• Crafty Affairs—Valentine Wreath at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Spruce up your home décor or show that special someone how much you care with a handmade Valentine wreath, led by volunteers from the Arts Council of Mercer County. Registration required. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Feb. 9

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.