Mercer Archery Gets Closer To The Target At Lexington Christian

Mercer Archery competed at Lexington Christian Academy this Saturday, Jan. 28. The tournament featured top tier programs that proved to be a challenge for the Titans.

The elementary team shot a 2603, and finished in fourth place after being positioned in second place for the majority of the event. Westin Mills placed sixth after shooting a new personal best score of 250/300.

“This team had a strong performance, really proud of their effort this weekend,” said Coach Eric Miller.

The middle school team showed signs of improvement and earned seventh by shooting a new team season high of 3052. Maggy Hood Mills shot a new personal best of 275/300 to earn sixth place individually in her age division.

“I could see the focus in the eyes of these archers, it was intense,” Miller said about his middle school team.

The high school archers put on a solid performance shooting a 3295, earning fourth place in the high school team category. Nicolas Winburn and Paige Bedard both placed sixth in their divisions after shooting 287/300 and 283/300 respectively. Kam Maddox also placed for the high school team earning ninth place with a score of 285/300. All three teams showed a great deal of competitiveness against stellar competition. Mercer Archery will be on a bye this weekend as they prepare for a run at the state tournament.

