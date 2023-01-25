 Skip to content

Homecoming Victory For Lady Bulldogs

The Harrodsburg Herald/Casey Roberts
Sophomore Jemma Jenkins dribbles past a defender in the second half of the Lady Bulldogs’ homecoming win over North Hardin Classical. Jenkins finished the game with two steals and three assists.

Casey Roberts
Herald Staff
In front of a packed crowd, the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (6-10) delivered a homecoming-worthy performance in quite possibly their best all-round game of the season, earning 53-21 victory over North Hardin Classical (3-8).

Just minutes before tip-off, Head Coach Keith Monson escorted his only senior, Baleigh Turner, as the 2023 homecoming court was presented. Monson, a Burgin alum and former homecoming king, watched his granddaughter receive recognition for her accomplishments off the court. Turner is the undisputed leader for Burgin, currently averaging a team best 12.8 points per game.

