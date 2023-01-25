Homecoming Victory For Lady Bulldogs

Casey Roberts

In front of a packed crowd, the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (6-10) delivered a homecoming-worthy performance in quite possibly their best all-round game of the season, earning 53-21 victory over North Hardin Classical (3-8).

Just minutes before tip-off, Head Coach Keith Monson escorted his only senior, Baleigh Turner, as the 2023 homecoming court was presented. Monson, a Burgin alum and former homecoming king, watched his granddaughter receive recognition for her accomplishments off the court. Turner is the undisputed leader for Burgin, currently averaging a team best 12.8 points per game.

