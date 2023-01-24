TAMI PHILLIPS

Tami Lyne Phillips, 61, of Harrodsburg, spouse of Melissa Segade Phillips, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born July 8, 1961, in Stanford, she was the daughter, of Aletha Thompson Newman of Salvisa and the late James Phillips.

She was a graduate of Lincoln County High School, a lab technologist for USIOL in Lexington, and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors, in addition to her spouse, include: two daughters, Whitney (Michael) Cash of Perryville and McKenzie Segade of Harrodsburg; two sons, Tristan Segade of Canada and Billy James Grider of Danville; four sisters, Susie Padgett and Leslie (Dale) Dowell both of Waynesburg, Shonda Bailey Turner and Lori (Gary) Clements both of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Mark (David) Phillips of Greenville, Tenn. and Owen (Brenda) Phillips of Stanford; one son-in-law Stephen VanWijnen of Canada; one sister-in-law, Nicole Phillips of Cincinnati; three grandchildren and nieces and nephews.