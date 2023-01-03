ALBERT MALLORY

Albert Eugene “Gene” Mallory, 87, of Danville, widower of Nina Nichols Mallory, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at his home.

Born Oct. 15, 1935, in Owen County, he was the son of the late Fields and Lieutitia (Dempsey) Mallory.

He was a member of the Army Reserve, was a pharmacist and was a sales person for Eli Lilly.

Survivors include: one daughter, Gina Mallory of Louisville; two sons, Alan (Rita) Mallory of Indiana and Troy Mallory of Danville; two brothers, Robert (Debbie) Mallory of Nicholasville and James (Judy) Mallory of Louisville; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.