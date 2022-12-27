Many Blood Types At Critical Levels

The Kentucky Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street, Harrodsburg).

The Kentucky Blood Center is urging local lifesavers to roll up their sleeves and donate this week after the recent winter weather and cold temperatures negatively impacted blood collections entering the holiday weekend. The blood supply, which has been impacted throughout December by illness, has reached critical levels for many blood types, which is worrisome for more than 70 hospitals across the commonwealth served by the Kentucky Blood Center.

“We have seen tremendously low donor turnout this month due to the uptick in flu and respiratory illness in our state,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations. “With the winter weather hitting our area Friday, our ability to collect blood heading into the holiday weekend was compromised, leaving our supply in near-critical shape. This is a great opportunity for people to take action on this observed holiday and use their time off to come in and help out.”

The Kentucky Blood Center has six donor centers, including two in Lexington—Beaumont Donor Center (3121 Beaumont Centre Circle) and Andover Donor Center (3130 Maple Leaf Drive)—which are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors who visit will receive two free movie passes as a thank you for their time.

Transfusions at area hospitals have increased this month, which means more Kentuckians than normal need the gift of life that only comes from volunteer blood donors. The blood center needs approximately 400 donors per day to supply its hospital partners. On average in December, the nonprofit is seeing only 240 donors daily.

The Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in the commonwealth, which services more than 90 Kentucky counties from Pikeville to Paducah. Donors can help boost the blood supply this week by visiting one of eight donors centers or any mobile blood drive.

Donors who do good by donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center at this upcoming drive will not only feel good because they just saved up to three lives, they will also walk out with a limited-edition “Do Good, Feel Good” hoodie as a thank you for donating.

Every drop counts at the Kentucky Blood Center, and it has never been more important than now after two and a half years of a low blood supply. The nonprofit hopes to operate on a three- to four-day supply, but has often only had a one- or half-day supply for many blood types.

Without a healthy supply, patients who need blood for everything from cancer treatments to premature births, surgeries, anemia, diseases, car accidents and more are at risk. One in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime. The need for blood is ever constant. Approximately 400 donors are needed daily to maintain a healthy blood supply.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.

Mercer County Community Blood Drive

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

(133 Factory Street, Harrodsburg)