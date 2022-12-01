Weekender For Dec. 1–8: Christmas On Main, Burgin Parade, One Man ‘Christmas Carol,’ ‘Downstream Mercer County’ And More

Robert Moore

The Christmas Lights Of Bondville in Salvisa are back with Santa every Friday and Saturday night in December starting at 6 p.m. If time allows, Santa likes to ham it up with the kids for the cameras.

Holiday happenings this week include the return of the Christmas Tea Room at the Harrodsburg Historical Society on Friday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program is hosting the Christmas on Main Street event on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. with the Christmas tree lighting at Olde Town Park at 6 p.m. MAFEW will host the Santa in Whoville event on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. Burgin will hold their annual Christmas parade—this year’s theme is “Christmas through the eyes of a child”—on Saturday, Dec. 2, with events including a chili cook-off at 3 p.m. and the parade starting at 6 p.m. The Ragged Edge Community Theatre is bringing back their production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with Allan Barlow playing 24 different roles on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.

Looking ahead to next week, there will be a Christmas parade at Anderson-Dean Community Park on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Paint & Dine at The Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Come paint and dine and enjoy some holiday cheer. Menu incloudes grazing table with homemade Christmas soup. and BYOW. Dinner and class fee: $65 per person. Pre-pay required. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @the Bakers Table.

• Live music by Skinny Mulligan and Friends at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Dec. 2

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 19th Annual Christmas Tea Room at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Soup, sandwiches, chips and dessert dine-in or carry out. $10 per person cash or check only. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 859-325-9028 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Christmas On Office Street at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Live music by D. Boone Pittman, food, drinks, Santa Claus for grown-ups. Starts 4 p.m. (music starts 7 p.m.) 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Christmas on Main. Featuring live music by the Carey Band, shopping with craft vendors and local merchants, pictures with Santa and the Grinch, food and drinks from Grillin’ Good Eats, the Curry Kitchen, Poppin’ J’s, Capt. Franks Hotdog Emporium, the Local as well as the Combination on Main, Downtown Pizza Pub, the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits and La Fonda Mexican Restaurant. 5–9 p.m. with Christmas tree lighting at Olde Town Park at 6 p.m.Facebook @Harrodsburg First or downtownharrodsburg.com.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Celebrate Christmas at the farm with complimentary cookies at the Corn Cafe and activities including photos with Santa. 6–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Photo session $10, includes up to three different poses with a 4×6 to take home and a link to digital photos. Snow tubing not currently available. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shakertown over more than 200 years. Tour starts 6 p.m. outside the Trustees’ Office. $10 for annual passholder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

Saturday, Dec. 3

• Santa in Whoville at MAFEW/Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness Inc (130 North College Street). Meet the Grinch and Santa, enjoy the GingerBread Cafe, make ornaments and reindeer food and meet princesses and elves from the North Pole. 9 a.m. to noon. 859-734-9622 or Facebook @Whoville at MAFEW.

• Holiday Open House at the Shops at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Craftsman David Kramer will demonstrate oval box making from noon to 7 p.m. Save 20 percent on all full-priced merchandise in the 1815 Carpenter’s Shop, 1839 Trustees Office and 1848 Post Office. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• 19th Annual Christmas Tea Room at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Soup, sandwiches, chips and dessert dine-in or carry out. $10 per person cash or check only. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. 859-325-9028 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Afternoon of chess and snacks (snacks provided) open to all ages and skill levels.. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Celebrate Christmas at the farm with complimentary cookies at the Corn Cafe and activities including photos with Santa. 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Photo session $10, includes up to three different poses with a 4×6 to take home and a link to digital photos. Snow tubing not currently available. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Burgin Christmas Parade (Main Street Burgin). Chili cook-off, toy drive, food drive, clothing drive and more. Cook-off and visit with Santa at 3 p.m., parade line-up at Ash-Dan Estates at 5 p.m., parade at 6 p.m. Call Carol Bump at 859-612-9722.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Hop on the Jingle Bell Shuttle, write a letter to Santa, sip hot chocolate, enjoy music performances, make a craft in the Elf Shop and sing carols while we light up the tree. Admission: $5, but they’ll waive it if you bring donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree. 5 to 8 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shakertown over more than 200 years. Two tours starting at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. outside the Trustees’ Office. $10 for annual passholder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live theater: “A Christmas Carol” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Allan Barlow plays 24 characters in this production of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic, which is in its 11th season. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Fatal Passion at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 8–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

Sunday, Dec. 4

• Church Christmas Dinner at Mayo Christian Church (1950 Central Pike). A wonderful time of fellowship immediately following the morning service. Please bring a wrapped $5 gift for our game. 502-803-5538 or Facebook @Mayo Christian Church.

• Winter Wonderland Christmas Market at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Shop with local vendors, eat great food, decorate cookies and ornaments with Mrs. Claus and the elves and have your photo taken with Santa. All proceeds benefit Shop with a Cop. Please bring an unwrapped toy or socks and gloves to help those who in need. 859-559-1713 or loganvineyards.com.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Celebrate Christmas at the farm with complimentary cookies at the Corn Cafe and activities including photos with Santa. 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Photo session $10, includes up to three different poses with a 4×6 to take home and link to digital photos. Snow tubing not currently available. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Live theater: “A Christmas Carol” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Allan Barlow plays 24 characters in this production of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic. Matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia and food by the Curry Kitchen at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 6 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Dec. 5

• Crafty Affairs—Canvas Christmas Cards at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Learn to make a canvas card to celebrate the holidays and remind others you are thinking of them. Materials provided, but registration is required. For teens and adults ages 13 and up. 5–6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Concert at the Mercer County Senior High School (1124 Moberly Road). Live music by the King Middle School band starting at 7 p.m. and the MCSHS band starting at 8 p.m. 859-733-7160 or mercer.kyschools.us.

• Documentary premiere: "Downstream—Mercer County" at the Stable at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Event begins 5:30 p.m., live airing of the documentary begins 6:30 p.m. Drinks and a food truck available. 1 800-355-9192 or mercercountyky.com.

Have any special holiday events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.