Harrodsburg Leaf Collection Continues Until Dec. 16

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Are you stressing out because it’s nearly Christmas and you still haven’t done anything with the leaves in your yard? Well be of good cheer. The City of Harrodsburg’s public works is still collecting leaves through Friday, Dec. 16. Call city hall at 859-734-2383 if you need your leaves picked up.

At their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, the Harrodsburg City Commission also approved a revised gave second reading to ordinance 2022-20, which bars semi truck and trailer truck parking on either side of East Office Street from Robards Court to Ballard Street.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately, but no tickets will be issues until the public works department installs the signs.

Find out what happened next in this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.