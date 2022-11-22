Titans Hope Senior Leadership Takes Them Deep Into The Post Season

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Year six in the Josh Hamlin era has officially begun. Coming off a 16-14 record last season, the Titans return leading scorer Senior Seth Caton. He averaged 12 points and four rebounds per game last season, dropping a season high 33 in a match up at Southwestern, all the while playing with a torn labrum.

“It will be huge to have Seth completely healthy. He never once led on to how hurt he was last season and I’m looking forward to seeing how good he can be with both arms this year,” said Hamlin

Caton has put in serious efforts in the off season to improve his strength, adding 20 pounds to his frame. Hamlin believes this will help him be a more efficient finisher at the rim. Caton also plays with a very high basketball IQ.

“Seth is one of the smartest kids I’ve coached in my six years at Mercer. He is someone we can depend on to be a leader. He has done a great job learning to vocalize his leadership. He is such a good kid in the classroom and off the court,” said Hamlin.

Caton is excited for his team and feels they have the pieces to contend for a 46th distinct title.

“I feel confident in my teammates this year, I know there will be games I need to lead the team in scoring. There will also be games where I need to lead in other areas. I’m just excited to have players on my team who can contribute also,” said Caton.

