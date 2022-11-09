Gregory Alan “Greg” Yankey, 53, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Lexington.

Born Nov. 29, 1968, he was the son of Harold “Pete” and Peggy (Lowry) Yankey.

He was a civil engineer for HDR Inc., was a board member of the Kentucky Geological Survey and member of St. Philips Episcopal Church.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: two children and their mother, Madeline Anne Yankey of Cincinnati, OH, John Alan Yankey of Manassas, VA, and Melanie McDaniel Yankey of Lexington and one sister, Kimberly Broyles of Nicholasville.