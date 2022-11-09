| logout
GREG YANKEY
Gregory Alan “Greg” Yankey, 53, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Lexington.
Born Nov. 29, 1968, he was the son of Harold “Pete” and Peggy (Lowry) Yankey.
He was a civil engineer for HDR Inc., was a board member of the Kentucky Geological Survey and member of St. Philips Episcopal Church.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: two children and their mother, Madeline Anne Yankey of Cincinnati, OH, John Alan Yankey of Manassas, VA, and Melanie McDaniel Yankey of Lexington and one sister, Kimberly Broyles of Nicholasville.