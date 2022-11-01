Robert Reed

Robert Earl Reed Sr., 68, husband of Karen (Cantrell) Reed of Salvisa, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born May 25,1954, in Delaware, Ohio, he was the son of the late James Earl and Alice Kathleen (Conway) Reed.

He was retired from Komatsu in Lexington as a hydraulic technician and was of the Protestant faith.

Survivors, in addiiton to his wife, include: one daughter, Erin (Jonathan) Lowe of Versailles; two sons, Robert (Tracy) Reed Jr. of Frankfort and James Daniel (Cassandra) Reed of Mt. Sterling; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.