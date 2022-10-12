Harrodsburg, Burgin Set Trick-Or-Treating Times

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The leaves are changing color, the days are getting shorter and Harrodsburg’s full of scarecrows. It’s nearly Halloween. And local cities are setting times for trick-or-treating.

Earlier this week the Harrodsburg City Commission set the date at Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5–8 p.m.

The Burgin City Council set the date at Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 6–8 p.m.

Trick-or-treating times for the rest of Mercer County usually follow Harrodsburg, but the fiscal court did not make an announcement at their meeting on Tuesday.

The Harrodsburg City Commission also approved street closures for the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5–8 p.m. The street closures begin at 4 p.m.

Have any special Halloween events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.