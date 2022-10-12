Fiscal Court Gets More Help On Old Dixville Road Project

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court has hired an engineer to get consistency on the project to replace the bridge on Old Dixville Road.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the fiscal court approved paying $2,000 to Bradley Spaulding P.E. to provide drawings and bid specs. Mercer County Judge-Executive Scott Moseley said Spaulding will do complete spec drawing so all bids will be the same. Spaulding was already hired to do the initial drawings for the project.

Last month, the fiscal court tabled awarding bids for construction of replacement bridge on Old Dixville Road because the two bids represented significantly different approaches to the project. The county will re-advertise for bids based on Spaulding’s spec sheet.

“This will give us a leg up on the bridge on Old Dixville Road,” Moseley said. “We need to get everything to uniform consistency.”

The fiscal court previously agreed to pay Spaulding up to $6,250 to provide engineering services including reviewing bids with recommendations, completing applicable drawings, permits and applications on Old Dixville Road for in general oversight of construction and close-out documents are requested. Spaulding also worked on the Oakland Lane Bridge project.

Magistrate Tim Darland moved to pay Spaulding $2,000. The motion was seconded by Magistrate Ronnie Sims and approved unanimously by the fiscal court.

