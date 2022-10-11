Mercer County Open Burning Ban

Mercer County is now under an open burn ban starting today 10/11/2022 and for the foreseeable future. According to Chief Ric Maxfield of the Mercer County Fire Protection District, 98 percent of the county is abnormally dry. Drought conditions have moved into the western portion of the state and are expanding eastward, Maxfield said. There is no significant rain expected in the immediate forecast. Rain that is forecast may not be enough to relieve the situation. Several counties, including Boyle County, have already posted open burning restrictions. If conditions persist, the Mercer County Fiscal Court will follow up with an executive order banning open burning for an extended time period, Maxfield said.

The ban only includes open burning. It does not include fires for cooking, fire pits, manufactured outdoor fireplaces or chiminea style outdoor burning apparatus. This may change and further limitations may be required if conditions do not improve, Maxfield said.

Direct questions regarding the open burn ban to Chief Maxfield or Bluegrass 911. The status will be updated if there are any changes to the restrictions.

For more stories, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.