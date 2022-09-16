Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival Sept. 17-18

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Two days of jazz at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) happen on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. The festival will feature performances by 17 regional and national jazz acts along with a dozen food trucks and more. And it’s still free. Here are some pictures from last week’s concert at Old Fort Harrod State Park.

Food vendors this weekend include Triple J&C BBQ, Tablow Coffee Truck, the Swinery, Captain Frank’s Hot Dog Emporium, Taylor Belle Ice Cream, High Mountain BBQ, Bee’z Street Eats, Poppin J’she Curry Kitchen, Shaker Village restaurants and bar and more. Here’s the musical line-up.

Saturday, Sept. 17

• Noon. Blue Groove Jazz features Sam Carr on alto and tenor sax, Eben Henson on drums, Pete McCaffrey on bass and Mark Gardner on keyboards.

• 1:15 p.m. Campbellsville University Faculty Jazz Band features Saulo Mouro on piano and bass, Denis Santos on sax and flute and Chad Ford on percussion.

• 2:30 p.m. 4Tet.

• 4:15 p.m. Jamey Aebersold Quartet. Led by jazz educator and saxophonist Jamey Aebersold joined by Doug Elmore on upright bass, Jonathan Higgins on drums and Wade Honey on piano.

• 5:30 p.m. The Sofia Goodman Group. A crowd favorite from Nashville, Drummer Sofia Goodman and her band will perform on the auxiliary stage.

• 6 p.m. Brooks Giles Jazz Combo.

• 7:30 p.m. The Sofia Goodman Group on the main stage.

• 8 p.m. Headliner Adrian Crutchfield, the last horn man to perform and record with Prince, Crutchfield has played for stars such as Lionel Richie, Bette Midler, CeeLo Green, Young Jeezy and Branford Marsalis.

Sunday, Sept. 18

College Day

• Noon. University of Kentucky Jazz Ensemble.

• 12:45 p.m. Asbury University Jazz Band,

• 1:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University Jazz Band.

• 2:15 p.m. Morehead State University Jazz Band.

• 3 p.m. The Walnut Street Ramblers. A returning favorite, the Ramblers specialize in early jazz music, especially New Orleans and the 1920s. Don’t be surprised if children spontaneously start dancing the Charleston.

• 4:15 p.m. Osland-Dailey Jazztet. Formed in 2006, the band consists of Miles Osland on woodwinds; Raleigh Dailey on piano; Brad Kerns on trombone; Danny Cecil on bass and Paul Deatherage on percussion.

Don’t forget, “Jazz In the Barn Gala” featuring Blue Groove Jazz Quartet happens at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) on Friday, Sept. 16, starting at 6 p.m. This VIP event happens in the Meadow View Barn and the price is $95 plus tax per person. For more information, call 859-734-5411 or visit shakervillageky.org.

The jazz festival is a pet friendly event for leashed, well behaved pets. Bring a lawn chair for personal seating . Pop up tents may also be set up in designated area.

For more information, visit kyheritagejazzfest.org.