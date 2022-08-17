 Skip to content

Jerry Holt

Jerry Randall Holt, 70, of Harrodsburg, husband of Judy Allen Holt, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home.

Born Nov. 12, 1951, in Harrodsburg. He was the son of the late Realey Jackson and Lucille Katherine Peavler Holt.   

