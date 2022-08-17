Jerry Holt By Harrodsburg Herald | August 17, 2022 | 0 Jerry Randall Holt, 70, of Harrodsburg, husband of Judy Allen Holt, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home. Born Nov. 12, 1951, in Harrodsburg. He was the son of the late Realey Jackson and Lucille Katherine Peavler Holt. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Betty Satterly August 17, 2022 | No Comments » Kenneth King August 17, 2022 | No Comments » Carolyn Peden July 20, 2022 | No Comments » Joshua Johnson July 20, 2022 | No Comments » James Grimes July 20, 2022 | No Comments »