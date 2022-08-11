Friday Night On Main And Much, Much More: Weekender For Aug. 11–18

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Friday Nights on Main returns Friday, Aug. 12, starting at 6 p.m. featuring live music from Grace Farmer and the Whiskey Shots. The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program is inviting everyone to an evening of food, music, crafts and more.

Among the food trucks at the event will be Captain Franks Hotdog Emporium Food Truck, Poppin J’s, Grillin’ Good Eats and the Scoop. The staff from the Mercer County Public Library will also be on hand, offering games for the whole family to enjoy.

Whitaker Bank is the main sponsor for the live entertainment series, which returns on Friday, Sept. 9.

And while school may be in session, the Aquatic Center at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) is still open. Pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Children aged two or younger are free.

And any time you’re in the mood for some prehistoric fund, a fascinating exhibition of dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna is on display at the Mercer County Public Library through September. The Mercer County Public Library is located at 109 West Lexington Street. The library is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Aug. 11

• Live music by the Carey Band and food by Bluegrass Foods at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Duncan Shadrack at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, Aug. 12

• Friday Night On Main live entertainment series at Olde Towne Park featuring Grace Farmer and the Whiskey Shots as well as food, craft vendors and games. Event runs 6-10 p.m. Facebook: Harrodburg First.

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Shaker Troublemakers Evening Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Uncover the disputes that sometimes erupted within the normally tranquil society. All ages welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Be Square at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Aug. 13

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Family Fun Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Activities for children and adults as well as guided tours, demonstrations and more focusing on seeds and preserves. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission includes 50 percent discount on kids meals and 20 percent discount on kids merchandise. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Kids Science Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Explore science with your fun, hands-on activities tornado making, identifying rocks and minerals, discovering how to tell time with a lemons, experiments with mason jars and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participation is included with admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Herrington Lake Conservation League Poker Run. All hands must be purchased and returned to the Herrington Lake Yacht Club at Pandora Marina. Additional stops: Kamp Kennedy Marina, Royalty’s Marina, Mid-Lake Marina and Woodlawn Boat Dock in Rocky Fort. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Facebook: Herrington Lake Conservation League.

• Cruze In At Old Bridge General Store 2 (101 Dory Drive, Salvisa). Car show with food, music and door prizes. 6–9 p.m. David Sexton, 859-613-4310.

• Shaker Troublemakers Evening Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Uncover the disputes that sometimes erupted within the normally tranquil society. All ages welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $15 for season pass holder, $20 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Waylon Nelson at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by SOS at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7 p.m. 859-613-5669, casagrandeky.com or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by the Carey Band at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Erica Martin at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

859-548-2002 or Facebook: Kamp Kennedy • Live music by Boogie G. and the Titanics at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m.

• Glow Paddle at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Two hour paddle trip on the Kentucky and Dix Rivers led by Canoe Kentucky. Suitable for ages 12 and older. Program fee includes one complimentary admission and 20 percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Canoe rental, $50 per person. Kayak rental %60 per person. Bring your own canoe, $45 per person. Bring your own kayak $50 per person. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, Aug. 14

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Aug. 18

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.