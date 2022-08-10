Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief

Plus How To Help Out

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky.

At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.

Ray Jones, the judge-executive for Pike County, asked for assistance and equipment from the road department, according to Mercer Judge-Executive Scott Moseley. Mercer will send volunteers, a dump truck and mini excavator to help with various flood mitigation project, including draining ditches and repairing road shoulders.

“We’ll go down to Pike County and help with their rebuilding,” Moseley told the fiscal court.

The volunteers—Todd Palmer, the director of the Mercer County Road Department, Devron King, Jacob Hagenbuch and possibly Hunter Lewis—will be in Pike for three days. Palmer said they are going next week. He said he is working with Pike County on getting maximum use for their equipment and their time.

Magistrate Jackie Claycomb moved to approve the agreement, which was seconded by Magistrate Ronnie Sims. The magistrates also approved setting up accounts necessary to record expenses related to the Pike County relief effort.

Accommodations will be taken care of by Pike County. Moseley said anything used will be billed to Pike. Upon reimbursement from FEMA, Pike will reimburse Mercer. Treasurer Sandy Sanders said the fiscal court may have to transfer funds into the road fund, as instructed by the Department of Local Government. Unlike other projects, the relief work will not count for 65-35 split with the state. Sanders said they must make a formal request to state government by letter.

Moseley said this is the first time where Mercer and other counties have provided such assistance. He said this is the first time such assistance has been necessary.

“This was a 1,000 year flood,” Moseley said. “They haven’t had a flood like that in their history. It’s an unprecedented time.”

Other local agencies are also working to help out Eastern Kentucky communities. The Harrodsburg Fire Department and the Mercer County Fire Protection District are both gathering equipment to donate to the flood-stricken counties.

The Mercer County Fiscal Court will next meet at the Mercer County Fiscal Courthouse (207 West Lexington Street) on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m.

HOW TO HELP OUT

There are many ways to help flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. Here are some of the organizations providing support to people who experienced loss from the recent flooding, courtesy of FEMA.

Gov. Andy Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the flooding. All donations to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating. If you want to donate to the fund, please visit Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

to assist those impacted by the flooding. All donations Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating. If you want to donate to the fund, please visit Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund is accepting cleaning supplies, non-perishable food and water at 2260 Executive Dr., Lexington. Donors can go to arh.org/floods.

is accepting cleaning supplies, non-perishable food and water at 2260 Executive Dr., Lexington. Donors can go to arh.org/floods. Team Rubicon is performing muck-outs, chainsaw operations and debris removal. To volunteer or donate, visit teamrubiconusa.org.

is performing muck-outs, chainsaw operations and debris removal. To volunteer or donate, visit teamrubiconusa.org. Aspire Appalachia receives donations at paypal@aspireappalachia.org. Be sure to indicate the donation is for the July 2022 flood relief.

receives donations at paypal@aspireappalachia.org. Be sure to indicate the donation is for the July 2022 flood relief. Kentucky American Red Cross accepts online donations at redcross.org/local/kentucky.html. The organization suggests subscribing to redcross.org/apps to access useful information and tips on handling disasters and everyday occurrences. Red Cross can also assist in finding shelter.

accepts online donations at redcross.org/local/kentucky.html. The organization suggests subscribing to redcross.org/apps to access useful information and tips on handling disasters and everyday occurrences. Red Cross can also assist in finding shelter. Save the Children accepts donations online at support.savethechildren.org.

accepts donations online at support.savethechildren.org. The Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Disaster Relief Program and Operation Sharing Program are organizing teams to strip buildings of ruined materials that may lead to black mold. Contact CAP at (606) 789-9791 or online at greatnonprofits.org.

and are organizing teams to strip buildings of ruined materials that may lead to black mold. Contact CAP at (606) 789-9791 or online at greatnonprofits.org. New Frontier Outfitters is partnering with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise funds by selling “Eastern Kentucky Strong” T-shirts for $20 on its website, newfrontierbrand.com.

Whether it’s volunteering to clean up debris, donating goods ​and services, or providing shelter​, if you are an individual or organization wishing to help in Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky Emergency Management has set up a portal to accept offers of assistance. Visit EKY Flooding Event – Offers of Assistance (arcgis.com) to sign up.