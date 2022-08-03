Golf Preview: Devine To Coach Mercer’s First Girls Golf Team In Five Years

Wesley Bird

Mercer golf is back on course in more ways than one this fall. After five years of not having a girls golf team Kristen Devine has taken over as the girls head golf coach with five new young players.

The Mercer boys golf program is as steady as they come with Head Coach Jay Anderson going into his twentieth year in charge. Anderson reflected on the assistant coaches he’s had over the years with the late Phil Williams, Marshall Thompson and Brennen Walton. He also highlighted how many doors golf has opened up for his former players, as far as college scholarships, and even Andrew Yeast who works for the World Golf Foundation.

With great structure and longevity, Anderson and the program continue to grow. Mercer already has a one of a kind facility in the state complete with a range and simulator. This year they added a retaining wall to match the new baseball and softball facility. They’re not done yet with a Bermuda tee line and a ball washer still on the radar to add this year to the range.