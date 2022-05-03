Michael Ryan

Michael Chad Ryan, 41, of Danville, husband of Heather Lunsford Ryan, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. Born Feb. 23, 1981, in Mercer County, he was the son of Sherry Royalty and Jeff (Susanna) Ryan. He was a member of the Gravel Switch United Methodist Church and worked as a material handler for area manufacturing companies. Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include: three daughters, Emily Ryan, Madison Robinson Ryan and Breanna Garcia; three sons, Andrew Ryan, Braxton and Bryson Garcia; two sisters, Heidi (Scott) Lowry and Kimberly (David) Douglas and one granddaughter. He was preceded in death by one son, Sawyer Currens and grandparents Boo and Betty Royalty and Helen Ryan.

