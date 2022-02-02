Jean Dearinger, 92, of Harrodsburg, widow of David Harold Dearinger and Frank Sexton, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home. Born Sept. 27, 1929, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Omar and Edna Jane (Dean) Carr. She was a retired inspector for Corning Inc. and had been an insurance agent for AFLAC and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher since 1970. Survivors include: one daughter, Staddie Jane McGuire of Harrodsburg; one son, Tony W. (Cheryl) Sexton of Harrodsburg; one step-daughter, Patricia Sue (Johnny) Rawlings of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Betty Johnson of Georgetown, and Rachel Sanders of Burgin; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Frank Meredith Sexton, one step-daughter, Ann Dearinger and five siblings, Lynn Mitchell Carr, Omar “Sonny” Carr, Lawrence W. Carr, Eleanor Curtis and Iris Hardin.