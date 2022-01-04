Forrest Devine

Forrest B. Devine, 95, widower of Josephine Goodlett Devine, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home. Born April 5, 1926, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Tom Nat and Sally (Gibson) Devine. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, retired from Corning Inc. and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Kathy (Tony) D. Pankey of Harrodsburg; one son, Mark Devine of Shepherdsville; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by three brothers, William Devine, C. H. Devine, Curtis Devine and three sister, Susie Majeske, Vica Devine and Rosemary Claunch.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.