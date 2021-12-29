RONNIE ROBERTSON By Harrodsburg Herald | December 29, 2021 | 0 RONNIE ROBERTSON Ronnie Robertson, of Salvisa, husband of Susan Kay Cinnamon Robertson, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the James B. Haggin Ephraim McDowell Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts DELBERT WEST December 29, 2021 | No Comments » J.C. STINE December 29, 2021 | No Comments » NICK PASCUAL December 29, 2021 | No Comments » ALBERT MITCHELL December 29, 2021 | No Comments » WILLIAM JONES December 29, 2021 | No Comments »