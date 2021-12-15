Want To Help Tornado Victims? Here’s How

How To Help The Tornado Victims

Locations Across Mercer County Accepting Donations

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Collection sites are being set up across Mercer County for donations for the communities ravaged by tornadoes this weekend.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the confirmed death toll is 74, with at least another 109 people still missing.

“We expect that this death toll will continue to grow,” Beshear said, as state and local officials continue trying to collect information. There have been 88 deaths across five states, according to the Associated Press.

There were a total of 34 confirmed tornadoes across eight states in the weekend outbreak, seven of which were rated EF-3 strength by the National Weather Service, with one tornado traveling 227 miles across four states. It is expected to go down as one of the largest and deadliest tornado events in United States history, according to the NWS.

There has been a massive emergency response, with federal, state and local authorities on the ground. Gov. Beshear reported that more than 440 Kentucky National Guard members are supporting storm relief, with

95 fatality search and recovery soldiers working in Mayfield and 55 Guardsmen are working at the State Logistics Support Area at Wendell Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville.

In fact, one of the big problems at the moment is too many people showing up with little or no coordination, said Mercer County Judge-Executive Scott Moseley, who spoke with state and local officials via Zoom on Tuesday.

“They’ve asked everybody to kind of stay back,” Moseley said.

Chuck Bugg, director of Mercer County Emergency Management, said he is part of an assessment team that will be sent in to the storm ravaged areas later this week.

Officials also ask the public to think ahead. Everyone rushes into help early on, but the communities will still need assistance as they seek to rebuild.

Groups across Mercer County have set up collection sites.

• Family Resource and Youth Services Center at Burgin Independent School (440 East Main Street, Burgin).

Drop-off at the FRYSC office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 17. They are accepting new clothing, including underwear, socks, shoes and coats, as well as grocery and gas cards and

hygiene supplies such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, wash cloths, shampoo, brushes, combs, deodorant and mouthwash.

Burgin is also collecting items for the children to have for Christmas, including small packs of crayons; coloring books; card games such as Old Maid, Go Fish, Uno and Phase 10; and

books. For more information, call 859-748-5282.

• Ace Hardware (920 North College Street, Harrodsburg) is serving as the main drop off site in Mercer County. David Hart of Bluegrass Trucking, has set up a truck at Ace to collect donations, which will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 15. Suggested donations include baby formula, diapers, hygiene wipes and water. Items should be in boxes, not bags. No clothing is being accepted at this time. Volunteers will be present to facilitate.

Donations will also be accepted at Harrodsburg City Hall (208 South Main Street, Harrodsburg) and Mercer County Fiscal Courthouse (207 West Lexington Street).

• Mercer County Fire Protection District Station 12 in McAfee (2805 Louisville Road) is also accepting nonperishable items such as boxed food, water and hygiene products. Donations will be accepted Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.; on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Friday, Dec. 17, from noon to 3 p.m.

Text or call Chief Ric Maxfield at 859-325-0731 prior to coming in case of run response contact.

• The Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US HWY 127 Bypass, Harrodsburg) is accepting donations Monday through Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Items being accepted include: baby formula, diapers, wipes, hygiene products and water by the case or gallon.

• Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street, Harrodsburg) is accepting donations of Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and Kroger gift cards of all amounts. They are also accepting cases of water, large tarps, hygiene products and baby products such as, diapers, formula and wipes. These items will be given to churches in affected areas to distribute to their communities.

Other Locations

The following locations are accepting donations including bottled water, clothes nonperishable food items, paper towels, large trash bags, cleaning supplies, disposable gloves, masks, First Aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, toiletries, sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, diapers and baby formula during normal business hours.

• Arnold Family Med Save Pharmacy (660 South College Street).

• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill (945 North College Street).

• Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street).

• Shawnee Run Baptist Church (224 South East Street).

• Fellowship Baptist Church (481 Cornishville Street).

• Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road).

• VFW Post 6935 in Harrodsburg (951 Beaumont Avenue).

• Mercer County Cattlemen’s Association (1120 Danville Road).

• The Black Academy at Dunn’s BBQ & Catering (726 Cane Run Street).

• Little Wonders Learning Center (532 S College Street).

Other Ways To Donate

• Blood. One way to help is to donate blood. There are currently no local blood drives planned for Mercer County, but you can find locations to donate through the Red Cross Blood Center at redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html, the Kentucky Blood Center at kybloodcenter.org and Blood Assurance at bloodassurance.org. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Fazoli’s is offering a free small spaghetti to people who donate blood at Andover Blood Center (3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington) and the Beaumont Blood Center (3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington) from Monday to Saturday.

• Money. Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund is collecting monetary donations, with no administrative fees taken out. Visit online at teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov to donate or mail checks to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero Street, 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601, with a note “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.”

As of Monday afternoon, more than 44,000 people had donated more than $6.25 million to the fund, according to the Herald-Leader. Gov. Beshear said the first expenditure will be $5,000 towards burial expenses for each family that lost a loved one during the storms.

The Red Cross is accepting donations which can be directed to Kentucky relief efforts or to particular Kentucky counties. To donate, visit redcross.org/local/kentucky.

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation partnered to create the KSR Tornado Relief Fund. To donate, visit kychamber.com/ksrtornadorelief or mail a check made out to Kentucky Chamber Foundation to 464 Chenault Rd. Frankfort, KY 40601 with ATTN to the Tornado Relief Fund.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension are raising funds for agriculture-related recovery efforts. Donations can be made to the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund at gofundme.com/KyAgReliefFund.

The Salvation Army is collecting donations online at https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=USNWebsite&c_src2=HomepageBanner.

The United Way of Kentucky set up a Disaster Recovery Fund with 100 percent of donations going to support Kentucky families in need. To donate, visit online at https://www.uwky.org/tornado.

Direct Contributions

Many of the communities are accepting donations.

• Mayfield. Contact: Sandra Delk. Phone: 270-705-5888.

• Warren County. Phone: 270-393-4000. Donations being accepted: cleaning supplies, water, baby needs and toys.

• Hopkins County. Phone: 270-825-5024. Donations being accepted: shovels, water, cleaning supplies.

Hopkins County also has a Make Christmas Happen page on Facebook.

Finding The Missing

If you have any missing loved ones in the affected areas, call 270-393-4116 to find missing persons.

Are you collecting donations for the tornado victims? Let us know about it by emailing rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.