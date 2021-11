JACKIE SIMS

Jacqueline “Jackie” Sims, 69, wife of John T. Sims, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell – James B. Haggin Hospital.

Born May 1, 1952, she was the daughter of the late James “Jimmy” and Lillian (Poulter) Dismukes.

She was a retired research coordinator of the University of Kentucky radiation medicine and was a member of the Kirkwood Baptist Church.