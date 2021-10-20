Carmickle Indicted For Strangulation

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Last week, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Jeffrey Carmickle, 23, of 5736 East Kentucky 70 No. 6, Liberty, with 1st degree strangulation, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class D felony.

The charges stem from a domestic dispute complaint alleged to have happened on Tuesday, Aug. 31, on North Main Street in Harrodsburg.

Officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department met the victim on the front porch, and noted she was bleeding from the nose and neck, according to the initial complaint.

The victim told police Carmickle “attacked her and tried to kill her,” according to the complaint. While police called Mercer County Emergency Medical Services, the victim stated she didn’t want to press charges because she was afraid “Carmickle would kill her,” according to the complaint.

Transported to Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital for treatment, the victim told police she and Carmickle had gotten into an argument over “talking to other people,” according to the complaint.

When the victim tried to push past Carmickle to leave, he “grabbed her by the neck and attempted to strangle her,” according to the complaint.

The victim said Carmickle hit her in the nose with a closed fist, causing her to lose consciousness at least twice, both during and after the assault.

At the end of the interview, the victim said again that she didn’t want to press charges because she was afraid Carmickle would kill her. She left the hospital “before she was fully evaluated by hospital staff,” according to the complaint.

Carmickle was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 1. His bail was set at $10,000, on the condition he have no contact with the victim. Patrolman Robert Hardman (HPD) testified.

