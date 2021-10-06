Burgin X-Country Honors Seniors, Hart And Darnell Finish First

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

Burgin Cross Country honored its eight senior runners last Tuesday night after the Mercer County All Comers at Anderson Dean Community Park.

The Mercer boy’s team placed first overall with a team average time of 20:10.67. Mercer freshman Marshall Hart placed first in the boy’s division with a time of 18:47.08. Mercer junior Clayra Darnell finished first in the girl’s division with a time of 22:43.74.

The Burgin boy’s team finished third overall with an average time of 21:51.68. The girl’s team finished second overall with an average time of 27:07.53.