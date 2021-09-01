Hitachi Named One Of The Best Employers In Kentucky

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Hitachi has earned a spot on Forbes’ list of Best-In-State Employers 2021 in Kentucky.

Hitachi America, Ltd., headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi America employs over 35,000 people. The Hitachi facility in Harrodsburg is one of the biggest employers in Mercer County, with nearly 1,100 full time employees.

“We’re very honored by this award, “ said Hicham Abdessamad, chairman and CEO of Hitachi America, Ltd., in a press release. “At Hitachi, we foster a culture of inclusion and collaboration as well as a global mindset, and encourage our employees to focus on customers’ challenges and help deliver value. Our employees are dynamic and innovative, passionately striving to deliver on Hitachi’s Social Innovation vision.”

Forbes’ Best-In-State Employers List recognizes the top 50 employers in Kentucky as determined by Statista Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Hitachi was the only company to receive the award in the category of “conglomerates.”

America’s Best-In-State Employers 2021 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA.

Across 25 industry sectors, 1,329 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family.

Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state what stood out either positively or negatively.

