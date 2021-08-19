LINCOLN HISLOPE By Harrodsburg Herald | August 19, 2021 | 0 LINCOLN HISLOPE Lincoln Ellis Hislope, stillborn son of Brian C. and Elizabeth Amy (Denham) Hislope of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MICHAEL ZERNICKOW August 19, 2021 | No Comments » PEGGY TAYLOR August 19, 2021 | No Comments » WAYNE RUSSELL August 19, 2021 | No Comments » SHERRY ROBBINS August 19, 2021 | No Comments » BILLY NEVIUS August 19, 2021 | No Comments »