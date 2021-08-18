Burgin Council Votes To Pay Outstanding Water Bills And Back Taxes For 2020

Robert Moore

The Burgin City Council voted last week to pay outstanding water bills and back taxes.

At last week’s meeting, the council voted to use federal funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act to pay $22,350 in outstanding water bills since COVID-19 hit. They also voted to pay use ARPA funding to pay approximately $1,000 in back property tax bills for 2020.

Both motions passed unanimously.

“It gives everybody in the city a zero balance,” Mayor Jim Caldwell said. Caldwell said it would assist citizens while putting money into the city coffers.

“To me, that’s an easy way to turn restricted money into unrestricted money,” Caldwell said, noting the federal funds were restricted to six uses. “It lets us spend money on something else.”

City Treasurer Angela Stewart said it would go back to the day COVID-19 hit, but there were still questions over whether it could go back to 2019.

The council also voted to take $15,000 from the sale of the old police cruiser to purchase five air packs for the Burgin Fire Department.

The next meeting of the Burgin City Council will be on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m.