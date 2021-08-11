MIKE KIRKLAND

Kenneth Michael Kirkland, 65, husband of Cynthia Hoover Kirkland, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his residence.

He was the son of Audrey Cosby Kirkland and the late Kenneth Kirkland of Harrodsburg.

He was a 1973 graduate of Harrodsburg High School and a 1978 graduate of University of Kentucky, where he received a bachelor of science in civil engineering. He retired from LG&E-KU after having served as plant manager for 18 years at Mill Creek LG&E power plant and at E.W. Brown and Ghent power plants. He was a member of Highland Park First Baptist Church in Louisville and was a former member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday School teacher and deacon.