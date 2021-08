JEANENE THOMPSON

Jeanene Thompson, 81, wife of Kelly Thompson, died Tuesday, July 20,2021, at the Lexington Country Place in Lexington.

Born Nov. 14, 1939, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Francis (Sexton) Knight.

She was a retired teacher with the Harrodsburg Independent School District and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.