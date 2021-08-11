ANNE BEAUCHAMP

Anne Woodward Beauchamp, 97, of Lawrenceburg, died in hospice Aug. 1, 2021, at the Willows of Harrodsburg.

Anne was born in Savannah, Georgia, Aug. 17, 1923, to Erwin and Gertrude Woodward.

Upon graduation from Commercial High School, she worked several years as a medical stenographer. Anne was very active in the Christian Church and loved singing in the choir, playing the piano and teaching Sunday School classes. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her three children, James Byron Beauchamp, Jr., John Steven Beauchamp, and Diane Beauchamp (Dave Barnett), seven grandchildren, Will Beauchamp (Jessi), Savanna Barnett Baize (Jared), Meredith Anne Beauchamp, Trey Beauchamp, Jessica Bailey (Jeff), Sarah Barnett (Kevin), and Corey Barnett and one sister-in-law, Virginia Woodward. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Byron Beauchamp, in 2006, her precious great-granddaughter, Annabelle Kristine Beauchamp, in 2020, and her brother, Erwin Woodward, Jr.

Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery and she will then be buried with her husband.

Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

