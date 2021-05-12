Stephen Woerner

Stephen P. Woerner, husband of Lora Woerner of Salvisa, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Born Aug. 27, 1946, in Louisville, he was the son of Clinton Phillip Woerner and Anna Elizabeth Kennison.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: three daughters, Sundee (Terry) Holliday, Elizabeth (David) Chatterton and Stephanie (Nathan) Cooper; one stepdaughter, Sheila (Bobby) Prather; two stepsons, G.B. (Connie) Clouse and Dwayne (Erin) Clouse; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Emma, Noah and Benjamin.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 12, at the Clark Legacy Center. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.clarklegacycenter.com.