Win Big And Support Mental Health At Spring Festival

Photo Submitted
CAFCA Cares is hosting a spring festival fundraiser on Lexington Street on Saturday, May 1, starting at 2 p.m. Pictured are Susan Turner of CAFCA, and her husband, Noel Turner.

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

CAFCA Cares, a division of Children and Family Counseling Associates, is hosting a spring festival fundraiser with over $2,500 in prizes on Saturday, May 1, from 2-9 p.m. at 122 West Lexington Street.

The event will be full of vendors, food, drinks and high stake games including a cornhole tournament.

“The cornhole winners will receive a one night stay, dinner and a boat ride at Shaker Village and a choice of experiences at The Kentucky Castle; options include one night stay in a chalet, a spa package, or $500 towards an event of your choice at their iconic venue,” said Susan Turner of Children and Family Counseling Associates. “There will also be a Derby showing on the big screen at 7 p.m.”

For more information follow CAFCA on Facebook.  

