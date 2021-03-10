Mercer Transformation Offering A Chance To Clean Up

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Mercer Transformation, which is located at 132 North Main Street, is holding open interviews on Friday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for positions on their new county clean up crew.

“This is a win-win situation. The county needs the trash cleaned up and we have lots of people needing work,” said Mercer Jailer Bret “Chambo” Chamberlain. “While the people are working part-time, for our crew, Kentucky Careers will be looking for permanent full time employment for them.”

Chamberlain said the cleanup crew will be supervised by jail deputies who have had limited hours due to the pandemic.

“Kentucky Career Center has been instrumental in making this new program happen,” said Chamberlain. “The more people we can get off the streets and into jobs the better off everyone will be.”

The Kentucky Career Center currently has an office inside Campbellsville’s Conover Education Center, helping job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market.

“We are working with participants within Mercer Transformation,” said Leslie Bullock, adult and dislocated worker program manager for Harrodsburg. “Anyone anywhere in Mercer County is welcome to apply to Mercer Transformation or they can come directly to me.”

For more information on what the Kentucky Career Center has to offer, contact Bullock via email at [email protected].

