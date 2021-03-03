Titans Tame The Bulldogs, 69-45

April Ellis

Cross county rivals the Mercer County Titans (7-5) and Burgin Bulldogs (1-12) faced off on the Titans’ home court on Thursday, Feb. 25. The Titans were victorious with a 24 point margin, 69-45.

The game started out slow. Burgin’s Jacob Qualls put the first points on the board and Mercer’s Evan Hart added a foul shot, but halfway through the first quarter the score was still 2-1.

“Burgin did a good job of changing up and confusing our guys on what was going on during the first part of the first quarter, but they settled down. Seth scored off of a pass he broke up and they took it from there,” said Mercer Head Basketball Coach Josh Hamlin.

Sophomore Seth Caton started the scoring run for Mercer, followed by Aaron Caton and a three-point shot by Thaddeus Mays. Brayden Dunn hit a shot with 10 seconds left and the Titans closed out the first quarter 16-2.

Burgin’s Jacob Qualls and John Boursaw both hit three-pointers. Burgin has been a threat during the season when their shooters get hot outside the arc. After Burgin’s post player, junior Greyson Mitchell, headed to the bench with his third foul and the Bulldogs were forced to rely on the outside shot. But Mercer’s defense clamped down during the press.

“We did a lot better job mixing up the pressure,” said Hamlin. “We are continually adding on things in practice, and with Covid and the bad weather, we finally had a chance to put our three-quarter press in game situation.”

